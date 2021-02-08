MARKET NEWS

Aban Offshore Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore, down 84.23% Y-o-Y

February 08, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore in December 2020 down 84.23% from Rs. 61.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.96 crore in December 2020 down 3.55% from Rs. 43.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2020 down 140.14% from Rs. 16.17 crore in December 2019.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 28.85 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.72% returns over the last 6 months and 20.96% over the last 12 months.

Aban Offshore
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations9.6252.9361.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations9.6252.9361.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.173.498.11
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.3510.629.07
Depreciation14.9715.2540.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.768.2330.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.6315.35-27.01
Other Income2.184.053.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.4619.41-23.94
Interest21.9622.0323.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-43.42-2.62-47.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-43.42-2.62-47.02
Tax1.543.12-3.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-44.96-5.74-43.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-44.96-5.74-43.42
Equity Share Capital11.6711.6711.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.50-0.98-7.44
Diluted EPS-4.50-0.98-7.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.50-0.98-7.44
Diluted EPS-4.50-0.98-7.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aban Offshore #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
first published: Feb 8, 2021 03:11 pm

