Aban Offshore Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore, down 84.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore in December 2020 down 84.23% from Rs. 61.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.96 crore in December 2020 down 3.55% from Rs. 43.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2020 down 140.14% from Rs. 16.17 crore in December 2019.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 28.85 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.72% returns over the last 6 months and 20.96% over the last 12 months.