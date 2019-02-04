Aban Offshore Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 63.91 crore, down 59.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.91 crore in December 2018 down 59.74% from Rs. 158.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.61 crore in December 2018 down 374.3% from Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.87 crore in December 2018 down 61.05% from Rs. 66.42 crore in December 2017.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 66.50 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.46% returns over the last 6 months and -67.81% over the last 12 months.