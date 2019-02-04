Aban Offshore Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 63.91 crore, down 59.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.91 crore in December 2018 down 59.74% from Rs. 158.73 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.61 crore in December 2018 down 374.3% from Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.87 crore in December 2018 down 61.05% from Rs. 66.42 crore in December 2017.
Aban Offshore shares closed at 66.50 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.46% returns over the last 6 months and -67.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aban Offshore
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.91
|69.19
|158.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.91
|69.19
|158.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.91
|6.27
|8.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.61
|14.29
|18.62
|Depreciation
|39.12
|39.00
|41.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.50
|17.46
|78.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.22
|-7.83
|11.38
|Other Income
|13.97
|72.49
|13.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.25
|64.67
|24.58
|Interest
|25.88
|26.84
|30.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.12
|37.83
|-5.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.12
|37.83
|-5.85
|Tax
|1.49
|4.69
|2.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-40.61
|33.13
|-8.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-40.61
|33.13
|-8.56
|Equity Share Capital
|11.67
|11.67
|11.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.96
|5.68
|-1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-6.96
|5.68
|-1.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.96
|5.68
|-1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-6.96
|5.68
|-1.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited