Last Updated : May 30, 2018 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aban Offshore Q4 loss rises to Rs 1,780 cr on poor operational performance

The company has reported net loss of Rs 1,780 crore, which include an impairment loss of goodwill of Rs 1,003 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aban Offshore has increased its losses in the quarter ended March 2018 on the back of weak operating numbers.

The company has reported net loss of Rs 1,780 crore, which include an impairment loss of goodwill of Rs 1,003 crore.

It had posted net loss of Rs 332.6 crore in December 2017.

Revenue of the company was down 12 percent at Rs 328.4 crore against Rs 376 crore.

EBITDA loss was at Rs 1,110 crore versus profit of Rs 113 crore.

At 14:55 hrs Aban Offshore was quoting at Rs 146.75, down Rs 10.35, or 6.59 percent.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 144.90 on the BSE.
First Published on May 30, 2018 03:04 pm

