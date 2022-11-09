 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aban Offshore Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.88 crore, down 32.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.88 crore in September 2022 down 32.37% from Rs. 140.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 207.53 crore in September 2022 up 16.34% from Rs. 248.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.89 crore in September 2022 down 121.01% from Rs. 23.28 crore in September 2021.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 51.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.54% returns over the last 6 months and -11.14% over the last 12 months.

Aban Offshore
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 94.88 149.96 140.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 94.88 149.96 140.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.35 46.03 20.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.31 32.35 39.98
Depreciation 12.33 11.75 37.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.03 86.76 59.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.14 -26.93 -17.68
Other Income 9.92 92.54 3.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.22 65.61 -14.27
Interest 270.36 277.18 276.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -287.58 -211.57 -290.79
Exceptional Items 93.31 -- 44.23
P/L Before Tax -194.27 -211.57 -246.56
Tax 13.21 1.20 1.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -207.48 -212.76 -247.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -207.48 -212.76 -247.88
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.05 -0.11 -0.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -207.53 -212.87 -248.07
Equity Share Capital 11.67 11.67 11.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -35.56 -36.48 -42.51
Diluted EPS -35.56 -36.48 -42.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -35.56 -36.48 -42.51
Diluted EPS -35.56 -36.48 -42.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aban Offshore #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:25 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.