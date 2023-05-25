Aban Offshore Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.95 crore, down 43.15% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 72.95 78.94 128.33 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 72.95 78.94 128.33 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 12.62 11.00 33.11 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 25.35 25.01 40.32 Depreciation 10.70 12.33 33.94 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 128.47 48.30 1,107.71 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -104.19 -17.70 -1,086.74 Other Income 20.43 11.44 8.47 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -83.76 -6.25 -1,078.27 Interest 286.73 275.31 268.54 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -370.49 -281.56 -1,346.81 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -370.49 -281.56 -1,346.81 Tax 7.98 5.85 -1.49 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -378.47 -287.42 -1,345.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -2.12 -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -380.59 -287.42 -1,345.32 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.01 -0.06 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -380.59 -287.41 -1,345.38 Equity Share Capital 11.67 11.67 11.67 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -129.70 -49.25 -230.53 Diluted EPS -0.72 -49.25 -230.53 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -129.70 -49.25 -230.53 Diluted EPS -0.72 -49.25 -230.53 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited