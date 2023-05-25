English
    Aban Offshore Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.95 crore, down 43.15% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:Net Sales at Rs 72.95 crore in March 2023 down 43.15% from Rs. 128.32 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 380.59 crore in March 2023 up 71.71% from Rs. 1,345.38 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 73.06 crore in March 2023 up 93% from Rs. 1,044.33 crore in March 2022.Aban Offshore shares closed at 41.45 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.35% returns over the last 6 months and -15.24% over the last 12 months.
    Aban Offshore
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.9578.94128.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.9578.94128.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.6211.0033.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.3525.0140.32
    Depreciation10.7012.3333.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses128.4748.301,107.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-104.19-17.70-1,086.74
    Other Income20.4311.448.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-83.76-6.25-1,078.27
    Interest286.73275.31268.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-370.49-281.56-1,346.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-370.49-281.56-1,346.81
    Tax7.985.85-1.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-378.47-287.42-1,345.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-2.12----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-380.59-287.42-1,345.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.01-0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-380.59-287.41-1,345.38
    Equity Share Capital11.6711.6711.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-129.70-49.25-230.53
    Diluted EPS-0.72-49.25-230.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-129.70-49.25-230.53
    Diluted EPS-0.72-49.25-230.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

