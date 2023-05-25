Aban Offshore Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.95 crore, down 43.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:Net Sales at Rs 72.95 crore in March 2023 down 43.15% from Rs. 128.32 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 380.59 crore in March 2023 up 71.71% from Rs. 1,345.38 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 73.06 crore in March 2023 up 93% from Rs. 1,044.33 crore in March 2022.
|Aban Offshore shares closed at 41.45 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.35% returns over the last 6 months and -15.24% over the last 12 months.
|Aban Offshore
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.95
|78.94
|128.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.95
|78.94
|128.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.62
|11.00
|33.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.35
|25.01
|40.32
|Depreciation
|10.70
|12.33
|33.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|128.47
|48.30
|1,107.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-104.19
|-17.70
|-1,086.74
|Other Income
|20.43
|11.44
|8.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-83.76
|-6.25
|-1,078.27
|Interest
|286.73
|275.31
|268.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-370.49
|-281.56
|-1,346.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-370.49
|-281.56
|-1,346.81
|Tax
|7.98
|5.85
|-1.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-378.47
|-287.42
|-1,345.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-2.12
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-380.59
|-287.42
|-1,345.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-380.59
|-287.41
|-1,345.38
|Equity Share Capital
|11.67
|11.67
|11.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-129.70
|-49.25
|-230.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-49.25
|-230.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-129.70
|-49.25
|-230.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|-49.25
|-230.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited