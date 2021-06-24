Aban Offshore Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 264.59 crore, down 25.34% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 264.59 crore in March 2021 down 25.34% from Rs. 354.39 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,283.17 crore in March 2021 up 83.56% from Rs. 7,806.00 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,025.35 crore in March 2021 up 86.17% from Rs. 7,416.25 crore in March 2020.
Aban Offshore shares closed at 48.95 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.03% returns over the last 6 months and 93.48% over the last 12 months.
|Aban Offshore
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|264.59
|214.36
|354.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|264.59
|214.36
|354.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|54.43
|40.62
|60.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.08
|55.22
|63.77
|Depreciation
|47.19
|48.39
|391.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,380.41
|71.22
|7,652.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,268.53
|-1.10
|-7,813.37
|Other Income
|195.98
|1.64
|5.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,072.54
|0.54
|-7,808.02
|Interest
|265.69
|275.61
|288.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,338.23
|-275.08
|-8,096.77
|Exceptional Items
|33.26
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,304.96
|-275.08
|-8,096.77
|Tax
|-21.92
|6.10
|-291.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,283.05
|-281.17
|-7,805.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,283.05
|-281.17
|-7,805.31
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.12
|-0.34
|-0.69
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,283.17
|-281.52
|-7,806.00
|Equity Share Capital
|11.67
|11.67
|11.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-219.87
|-48.24
|-1,337.56
|Diluted EPS
|-219.87
|-48.24
|-1,337.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-219.87
|-48.24
|-1,337.56
|Diluted EPS
|-219.87
|-48.24
|-1,337.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited