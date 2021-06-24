Aban Offshore Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 264.59 crore, down 25.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.59 crore in March 2021 down 25.34% from Rs. 354.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,283.17 crore in March 2021 up 83.56% from Rs. 7,806.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,025.35 crore in March 2021 up 86.17% from Rs. 7,416.25 crore in March 2020.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 48.95 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.03% returns over the last 6 months and 93.48% over the last 12 months.