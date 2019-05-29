Aban Offshore Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 138.90 crore, down 57.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 138.90 crore in March 2019 down 57.7% from Rs. 328.36 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,129.12 crore in March 2019 down 131.93% from Rs. 1,780.36 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3,648.13 crore in March 2019 down 231.15% from Rs. 1,101.66 crore in March 2018.
Aban Offshore shares closed at 50.85 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.00% returns over the last 6 months and -67.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aban Offshore
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|138.90
|194.25
|328.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|138.90
|194.25
|328.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.45
|33.50
|39.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.13
|51.10
|54.82
|Depreciation
|164.55
|173.22
|164.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,689.77
|89.96
|1,344.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3,813.00
|-153.53
|-1,274.97
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.62
|8.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3,812.68
|-152.91
|-1,266.37
|Interest
|296.41
|287.96
|466.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4,109.09
|-440.87
|-1,733.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4,109.09
|-440.87
|-1,733.10
|Tax
|20.23
|6.72
|47.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4,129.32
|-447.59
|-1,780.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4,129.32
|-447.59
|-1,780.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.20
|1.35
|-0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4,129.12
|-446.23
|-1,780.36
|Equity Share Capital
|11.67
|11.67
|11.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-707.53
|-76.46
|-305.06
|Diluted EPS
|-707.53
|-76.46
|-305.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-707.53
|-76.46
|-305.06
|Diluted EPS
|-707.53
|-76.46
|-305.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited