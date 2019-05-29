Aban Offshore Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 138.90 crore, down 57.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.90 crore in March 2019 down 57.7% from Rs. 328.36 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,129.12 crore in March 2019 down 131.93% from Rs. 1,780.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3,648.13 crore in March 2019 down 231.15% from Rs. 1,101.66 crore in March 2018.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 50.85 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.00% returns over the last 6 months and -67.21% over the last 12 months.