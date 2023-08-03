Aban Offshore Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.57 crore, down 30.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.57 crore in June 2023 down 30.27% from Rs. 149.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 333.25 crore in June 2023 down 56.55% from Rs. 212.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.01 crore in June 2023 down 136.21% from Rs. 77.36 crore in June 2022.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 40.10 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.03% returns over the last 6 months and -12.16% over the last 12 months.