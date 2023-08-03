English
    Aban Offshore Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.57 crore, down 30.27% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:

    Net Sales at Rs 104.57 crore in June 2023 down 30.27% from Rs. 149.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 333.25 crore in June 2023 down 56.55% from Rs. 212.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.01 crore in June 2023 down 136.21% from Rs. 77.36 crore in June 2022.

    Aban Offshore shares closed at 40.10 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.03% returns over the last 6 months and -12.16% over the last 12 months.

    Aban Offshore
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations104.5772.95149.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations104.5772.95149.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.7512.6246.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.7225.3532.35
    Depreciation21.1610.7011.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses114.32128.4786.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-63.38-104.19-26.93
    Other Income14.2120.4392.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.17-83.7665.61
    Interest276.04286.73277.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-325.20-370.49-211.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-325.20-370.49-211.57
    Tax8.057.981.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-333.25-378.47-212.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---2.12--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-333.25-380.59-212.76
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.00-0.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-333.25-380.59-212.87
    Equity Share Capital11.6711.6711.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-57.10-129.70-36.48
    Diluted EPS-57.10-0.72-36.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-57.10-129.70-36.48
    Diluted EPS-57.10-0.72-36.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

