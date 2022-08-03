Aban Offshore Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.96 crore, down 22.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.96 crore in June 2022 down 22.36% from Rs. 193.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 212.87 crore in June 2022 up 16.98% from Rs. 256.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.36 crore in June 2022 up 40.25% from Rs. 55.16 crore in June 2021.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 45.65 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and -4.70% over the last 12 months.