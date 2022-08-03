 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aban Offshore Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.96 crore, down 22.36% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:

Net Sales at Rs 149.96 crore in June 2022 down 22.36% from Rs. 193.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 212.87 crore in June 2022 up 16.98% from Rs. 256.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.36 crore in June 2022 up 40.25% from Rs. 55.16 crore in June 2021.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 45.65 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and -4.70% over the last 12 months.

Aban Offshore
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 149.96 128.33 193.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 149.96 128.33 193.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 46.03 33.11 20.69
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.35 40.32 44.39
Depreciation 11.75 33.94 37.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.76 1,107.71 73.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.93 -1,086.74 17.14
Other Income 92.54 8.47 0.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.61 -1,078.27 18.09
Interest 277.18 268.54 273.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -211.57 -1,346.81 -254.98
Exceptional Items -- -- 9.88
P/L Before Tax -211.57 -1,346.81 -245.10
Tax 1.20 -1.49 10.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -212.76 -1,345.32 -255.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -212.76 -1,345.32 -255.85
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.11 -0.06 -0.58
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -212.87 -1,345.38 -256.42
Equity Share Capital 11.67 11.67 11.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -36.48 -230.53 -43.94
Diluted EPS -36.48 -230.53 -43.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -36.48 -230.53 -43.94
Diluted EPS -36.48 -230.53 -43.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:11 pm
