Aban Offshore Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.96 crore, down 22.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 149.96 crore in June 2022 down 22.36% from Rs. 193.15 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 212.87 crore in June 2022 up 16.98% from Rs. 256.42 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.36 crore in June 2022 up 40.25% from Rs. 55.16 crore in June 2021.
Aban Offshore shares closed at 45.65 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.60% returns over the last 6 months and -4.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aban Offshore
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|149.96
|128.33
|193.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|149.96
|128.33
|193.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.03
|33.11
|20.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.35
|40.32
|44.39
|Depreciation
|11.75
|33.94
|37.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|86.76
|1,107.71
|73.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.93
|-1,086.74
|17.14
|Other Income
|92.54
|8.47
|0.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|65.61
|-1,078.27
|18.09
|Interest
|277.18
|268.54
|273.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-211.57
|-1,346.81
|-254.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|9.88
|P/L Before Tax
|-211.57
|-1,346.81
|-245.10
|Tax
|1.20
|-1.49
|10.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-212.76
|-1,345.32
|-255.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-212.76
|-1,345.32
|-255.85
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.11
|-0.06
|-0.58
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-212.87
|-1,345.38
|-256.42
|Equity Share Capital
|11.67
|11.67
|11.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.48
|-230.53
|-43.94
|Diluted EPS
|-36.48
|-230.53
|-43.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.48
|-230.53
|-43.94
|Diluted EPS
|-36.48
|-230.53
|-43.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited