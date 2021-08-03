Aban Offshore Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 193.15 crore, down 34.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.15 crore in June 2021 down 34.94% from Rs. 296.87 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 256.42 crore in June 2021 down 19.83% from Rs. 213.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.16 crore in June 2021 down 56.05% from Rs. 125.50 crore in June 2020.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 48.35 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.55% returns over the last 6 months and 98.56% over the last 12 months.