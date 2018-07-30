Aban Offshore consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 295.31 crore

Aban Offshore has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 295.31 crore and a net loss of Rs 312.78 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Aban Offshore has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 295.31 crore and a net loss of Rs 312.78 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 433.23 crore and net loss was Rs 215.83 crore. Aban Offshore shares closed at 108.35 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given -51.65% returns over the last 6 months and -41.13% over the last 12 months. Aban Offshore Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 295.31 328.36 433.23 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 295.31 328.36 433.23 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 23.62 39.61 30.24 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 51.04 54.82 59.92 Depreciation 165.15 164.71 167.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 131.22 1,344.20 106.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -75.72 -1,274.97 68.99 Other Income 47.97 8.60 2.49 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.75 -1,266.37 71.48 Interest 269.43 466.73 271.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -297.18 -1,733.10 -199.95 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -297.18 -1,733.10 -199.95 Tax 15.59 47.20 15.88 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -312.77 -1,780.30 -215.83 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -312.77 -1,780.30 -215.83 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -0.06 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -312.78 -1,780.36 -215.83 Equity Share Capital 11.67 11.67 11.67 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -53.60 -305.06 -36.98 Diluted EPS -53.60 -305.06 -36.98 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -53.60 -305.06 -36.98 Diluted EPS -53.60 -305.06 -36.98 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 30, 2018 02:32 pm