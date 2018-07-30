Aban Offshore consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 295.31 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 295.31 328.36 433.23 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 295.31 328.36 433.23 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 23.62 39.61 30.24 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 51.04 54.82 59.92 Depreciation 165.15 164.71 167.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 131.22 1,344.20 106.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -75.72 -1,274.97 68.99 Other Income 47.97 8.60 2.49 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.75 -1,266.37 71.48 Interest 269.43 466.73 271.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -297.18 -1,733.10 -199.95 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -297.18 -1,733.10 -199.95 Tax 15.59 47.20 15.88 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -312.77 -1,780.30 -215.83 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -312.77 -1,780.30 -215.83 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -0.06 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -312.78 -1,780.36 -215.83 Equity Share Capital 11.67 11.67 11.67 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -53.60 -305.06 -36.98 Diluted EPS -53.60 -305.06 -36.98 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -53.60 -305.06 -36.98 Diluted EPS -53.60 -305.06 -36.98 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited