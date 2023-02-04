 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aban Offshore Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.94 crore, down 42.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:Net Sales at Rs 78.94 crore in December 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 136.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 287.41 crore in December 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 327.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2022 up 1996.55% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021. Aban Offshore shares closed at 43.60 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.49% returns over the last 6 months and -13.66% over the last 12 months.
Aban Offshore
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations78.9494.88136.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations78.9494.88136.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials11.0014.3514.35
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.0123.3136.30
Depreciation12.3312.3336.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses48.3072.0387.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.70-27.14-38.13
Other Income11.449.922.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.25-17.22-36.01
Interest275.31270.36278.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-281.56-287.58-314.52
Exceptional Items--93.31--
P/L Before Tax-281.56-194.27-314.52
Tax5.8513.2112.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-287.42-207.48-326.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-287.42-207.48-326.94
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-0.05-0.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-287.41-207.53-327.21
Equity Share Capital11.6711.6711.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-49.25-35.56-56.07
Diluted EPS-49.25-35.56-56.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-49.25-35.56-56.07
Diluted EPS-49.25-35.56-56.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 4, 2023 12:44 am