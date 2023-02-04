Aban Offshore Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.94 crore, down 42.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:Net Sales at Rs 78.94 crore in December 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 136.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 287.41 crore in December 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 327.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2022 up 1996.55% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.
|Aban Offshore shares closed at 43.60 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.49% returns over the last 6 months and -13.66% over the last 12 months.
|Aban Offshore
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|78.94
|94.88
|136.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|78.94
|94.88
|136.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.00
|14.35
|14.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.01
|23.31
|36.30
|Depreciation
|12.33
|12.33
|36.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.30
|72.03
|87.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.70
|-27.14
|-38.13
|Other Income
|11.44
|9.92
|2.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.25
|-17.22
|-36.01
|Interest
|275.31
|270.36
|278.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-281.56
|-287.58
|-314.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|93.31
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-281.56
|-194.27
|-314.52
|Tax
|5.85
|13.21
|12.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-287.42
|-207.48
|-326.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-287.42
|-207.48
|-326.94
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|-0.05
|-0.28
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-287.41
|-207.53
|-327.21
|Equity Share Capital
|11.67
|11.67
|11.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-49.25
|-35.56
|-56.07
|Diluted EPS
|-49.25
|-35.56
|-56.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-49.25
|-35.56
|-56.07
|Diluted EPS
|-49.25
|-35.56
|-56.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited