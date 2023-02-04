Aban Offshore Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.94 crore, down 42.2% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 78.94 94.88 136.58 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 78.94 94.88 136.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 11.00 14.35 14.35 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 25.01 23.31 36.30 Depreciation 12.33 12.33 36.30 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 48.30 72.03 87.76 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.70 -27.14 -38.13 Other Income 11.44 9.92 2.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.25 -17.22 -36.01 Interest 275.31 270.36 278.51 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -281.56 -287.58 -314.52 Exceptional Items -- 93.31 -- P/L Before Tax -281.56 -194.27 -314.52 Tax 5.85 13.21 12.42 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -287.42 -207.48 -326.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -287.42 -207.48 -326.94 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 -0.05 -0.28 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -287.41 -207.53 -327.21 Equity Share Capital 11.67 11.67 11.67 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -49.25 -35.56 -56.07 Diluted EPS -49.25 -35.56 -56.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -49.25 -35.56 -56.07 Diluted EPS -49.25 -35.56 -56.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited