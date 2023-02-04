English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aban Offshore Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.94 crore, down 42.2% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:51 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:Net Sales at Rs 78.94 crore in December 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 136.58 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 287.41 crore in December 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 327.21 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2022 up 1996.55% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.Aban Offshore shares closed at 43.60 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.49% returns over the last 6 months and -13.66% over the last 12 months.
    Aban Offshore
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.9494.88136.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.9494.88136.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.0014.3514.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.0123.3136.30
    Depreciation12.3312.3336.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.3072.0387.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.70-27.14-38.13
    Other Income11.449.922.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.25-17.22-36.01
    Interest275.31270.36278.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-281.56-287.58-314.52
    Exceptional Items--93.31--
    P/L Before Tax-281.56-194.27-314.52
    Tax5.8513.2112.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-287.42-207.48-326.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-287.42-207.48-326.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-0.05-0.28
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-287.41-207.53-327.21
    Equity Share Capital11.6711.6711.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-49.25-35.56-56.07
    Diluted EPS-49.25-35.56-56.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-49.25-35.56-56.07
    Diluted EPS-49.25-35.56-56.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited