Aban Offshore Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 136.58 crore, down 36.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.58 crore in December 2021 down 36.29% from Rs. 214.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 327.21 crore in December 2021 down 16.23% from Rs. 281.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021 down 99.41% from Rs. 48.93 crore in December 2020.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 56.50 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.45% returns over the last 6 months and 95.84% over the last 12 months.