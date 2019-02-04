Aban Offshore Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 194.25 crore, down 48.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 194.25 crore in December 2018 down 48.35% from Rs. 376.06 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 446.23 crore in December 2018 down 34.18% from Rs. 332.57 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.31 crore in December 2018 down 82.29% from Rs. 114.70 crore in December 2017.
Aban Offshore shares closed at 66.50 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.46% returns over the last 6 months and -67.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aban Offshore
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|194.25
|219.81
|376.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|194.25
|219.81
|376.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.50
|30.17
|22.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.10
|53.15
|51.63
|Depreciation
|173.22
|171.70
|166.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|89.96
|115.14
|188.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-153.53
|-150.34
|-53.87
|Other Income
|0.62
|63.80
|1.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-152.91
|-86.54
|-52.19
|Interest
|287.96
|283.48
|272.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-440.87
|-370.02
|-325.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-440.87
|-370.02
|-325.01
|Tax
|6.72
|11.42
|7.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-447.59
|-381.43
|-332.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-447.59
|-381.43
|-332.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.35
|-3.88
|0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-446.23
|-385.31
|-332.57
|Equity Share Capital
|11.67
|11.67
|11.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-76.46
|-66.02
|-56.99
|Diluted EPS
|-76.46
|-66.02
|-56.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-76.46
|-66.02
|-56.99
|Diluted EPS
|-76.46
|-66.02
|-56.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited