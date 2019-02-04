Aban Offshore Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 194.25 crore, down 48.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.25 crore in December 2018 down 48.35% from Rs. 376.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 446.23 crore in December 2018 down 34.18% from Rs. 332.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.31 crore in December 2018 down 82.29% from Rs. 114.70 crore in December 2017.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 66.50 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.46% returns over the last 6 months and -67.81% over the last 12 months.