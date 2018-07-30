App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aban Offshore clocks Q1 net loss of Rs 312.77 Cr

The consolidated total income of the company for the April-June 30, 2018 quarter slipped to Rs 343.27 crore from Rs 435.72 crore registered during same period of last year.

Offshore drilling contractor Aban Offshore has recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 312.77 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2018.

The city-based firm had recorded net loss at Rs 215.82 crore during the corresponding period of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2018 the consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 2,606.43 crore.

For the year ending March 31, 2018 consolidated total income was at Rs 1,481.35 crore.

For the year ending March 31, 2018 consolidated total income was at Rs 1,481.35 crore.

The company's shares were trading at Rs 109.70 apiece, up by 1.01 per cent over the previous close in BSE.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 06:22 pm

