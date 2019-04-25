App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AB Money Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.15 crore, up 0.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Money are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.15 crore in March 2019 up 0.19% from Rs. 42.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2019 up 5.95% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.70 crore in March 2019 up 76.32% from Rs. 7.77 crore in March 2018.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2018.

AB Money shares closed at 51.60 on April 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.37% returns over the last 6 months and -29.32% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Money
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.15 40.53 42.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.15 40.53 42.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.99 12.63 12.79
Depreciation 0.57 0.53 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.20 16.71 22.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.40 10.66 6.28
Other Income 0.73 1.11 1.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.13 11.77 7.32
Interest 8.80 8.15 3.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.32 3.62 3.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.32 3.62 3.85
Tax 1.08 1.25 0.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.25 2.37 3.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.25 2.37 3.06
Equity Share Capital 5.63 5.63 5.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.58 0.42 0.55
Diluted EPS 0.58 0.42 0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.58 0.42 0.55
Diluted EPS 0.58 0.42 0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 25, 2019 02:28 pm

tags #AB Money #Aditya Birla Money #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results

