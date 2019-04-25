AB Money Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.15 crore, up 0.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.15 crore in March 2019 up 0.19% from Rs. 42.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2019 up 5.95% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.70 crore in March 2019 up 76.32% from Rs. 7.77 crore in March 2018.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2018.

AB Money shares closed at 51.60 on April 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.37% returns over the last 6 months and -29.32% over the last 12 months.