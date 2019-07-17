AB Money Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.70 crore, up 9.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.70 crore in June 2019 up 9.85% from Rs. 40.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2019 up 97.29% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.22 crore in June 2019 up 85.16% from Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2018.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2018.

AB Money shares closed at 44.85 on July 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.17% returns over the last 6 months and -16.32% over the last 12 months.