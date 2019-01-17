AB Money Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 40.53 crore, down 2.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.53 crore in December 2018 down 2.87% from Rs. 41.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2018 down 8.83% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2018 up 91.29% from Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2017.

AB Money EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2017.

AB Money shares closed at 53.50 on January 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.19% returns over the last 6 months and -40.69% over the last 12 months.