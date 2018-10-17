AB Money Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 43.11 crore, up 19.39% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 43.11 crore in September 2018 up 19.39% from Rs. 36.11 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2018 up 4.05% from Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.01 crore in September 2018 up 976.34% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2017.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.41 in September 2017.

AB Money shares closed at 52.60 on October 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.49% returns over the last 6 months and -37.12% over the last 12 months.