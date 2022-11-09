 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AB Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.98 crore, up 305.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.98 crore in September 2022 up 305.32% from Rs. 22.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.54 crore in September 2022 up 486.7% from Rs. 10.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.81 crore in September 2022 up 473.04% from Rs. 14.80 crore in September 2021.

AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

AB Capital shares closed at 128.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.00% returns over the last 6 months and 19.87% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.98 7.82 22.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.98 7.82 22.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.51 4.96 5.48
Depreciation 0.22 0.20 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.04 -0.14 0.17
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.15 2.76 2.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.06 0.04 14.40
Other Income 0.53 0.16 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.59 0.20 14.58
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.57 0.18 14.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.57 0.18 14.55
Tax 21.03 -1.53 3.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.54 1.71 10.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.54 1.71 10.83
Equity Share Capital 2,416.71 2,416.51 2,415.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 0.01 0.04
Diluted EPS 0.26 0.01 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 0.01 0.04
Diluted EPS 0.26 0.01 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:48 am
