AB Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.98 crore, up 305.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.98 crore in September 2022 up 305.32% from Rs. 22.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.54 crore in September 2022 up 486.7% from Rs. 10.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.81 crore in September 2022 up 473.04% from Rs. 14.80 crore in September 2021.

AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

AB Capital shares closed at 128.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.00% returns over the last 6 months and 19.87% over the last 12 months.