    AB Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.98 crore, up 305.32% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.98 crore in September 2022 up 305.32% from Rs. 22.94 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.54 crore in September 2022 up 486.7% from Rs. 10.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.81 crore in September 2022 up 473.04% from Rs. 14.80 crore in September 2021.

    AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2021.

    AB Capital shares closed at 128.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.00% returns over the last 6 months and 19.87% over the last 12 months.

    Aditya Birla Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.987.8222.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.987.8222.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.514.965.48
    Depreciation0.220.200.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.04-0.140.17
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.152.762.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.060.0414.40
    Other Income0.530.160.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.590.2014.58
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.570.1814.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.570.1814.55
    Tax21.03-1.533.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.541.7110.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.541.7110.83
    Equity Share Capital2,416.712,416.512,415.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.010.04
    Diluted EPS0.260.010.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.010.04
    Diluted EPS0.260.010.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
