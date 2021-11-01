AB Capital Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.94 crore, up 31.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.94 crore in September 2021 up 31.16% from Rs. 17.49 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.83 crore in September 2021 down 23.89% from Rs. 14.23 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.80 crore in September 2021 up 38.19% from Rs. 10.71 crore in September 2020.

AB Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2020.

AB Capital shares closed at 96.70 on October 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given -16.57% returns over the last 6 months and 48.43% over the last 12 months.