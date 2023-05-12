AB Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 109.81 crore, up 5.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.81 crore in March 2023 up 5.53% from Rs. 104.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.89 crore in March 2023 up 13.81% from Rs. 67.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.82 crore in March 2023 up 6.87% from Rs. 92.47 crore in March 2022.

AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2022.

AB Capital shares closed at 163.95 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.64% returns over the last 6 months and 60.11% over the last 12 months.