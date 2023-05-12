English
    AB Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 109.81 crore, up 5.53% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.81 crore in March 2023 up 5.53% from Rs. 104.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.89 crore in March 2023 up 13.81% from Rs. 67.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.82 crore in March 2023 up 6.87% from Rs. 92.47 crore in March 2022.

    AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2022.

    AB Capital shares closed at 163.95 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.64% returns over the last 6 months and 60.11% over the last 12 months.

    Aditya Birla Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.817.95104.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.817.95104.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.696.705.04
    Depreciation0.190.200.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.29-0.210.30
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.182.086.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.04-0.8291.96
    Other Income1.591.680.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.630.8692.26
    Interest0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax98.610.8492.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax98.610.8492.24
    Tax21.721.6924.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.89-0.8567.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.89-0.8567.56
    Equity Share Capital2,417.992,416.972,416.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.000.28
    Diluted EPS0.32--0.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.000.28
    Diluted EPS0.32--0.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 12, 2023 09:00 am