AB Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.06 crore, up 35.39% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 104.06 crore in March 2022 up 35.39% from Rs. 76.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.56 crore in March 2022 up 8.27% from Rs. 62.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.47 crore in March 2022 up 39.98% from Rs. 66.06 crore in March 2021.

AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2021.

AB Capital shares closed at 100.05 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.76% returns over the last 6 months and -17.59% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 104.06 284.00 76.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 104.06 284.00 76.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.04 4.90 5.81
Depreciation 0.21 0.22 0.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.30 0.07 0.33
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.55 2.28 4.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.96 276.53 65.58
Other Income 0.30 0.64 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.26 277.17 65.71
Interest 0.02 0.03 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.24 277.14 65.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 92.24 277.14 65.67
Tax 24.68 37.28 3.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.56 239.86 62.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.56 239.86 62.40
Equity Share Capital 2,416.31 2,416.20 2,415.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.99 0.26
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.99 0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.99 0.26
Diluted EPS 0.28 0.99 0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:00 am
