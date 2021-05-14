AB Capital Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.86 crore, down 22.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.86 crore in March 2021 down 22.1% from Rs. 98.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.40 crore in March 2021 up 21.09% from Rs. 51.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.06 crore in March 2021 down 23.59% from Rs. 86.46 crore in March 2020.

AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2020.

AB Capital shares closed at 119.40 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.68% returns over the last 6 months and 167.71% over the last 12 months.