    AB Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore, up 20.59% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore in June 2023 up 20.59% from Rs. 7.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 69.59% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 up 130% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

    AB Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

    AB Capital shares closed at 189.95 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.15% returns over the last 6 months and 76.78% over the last 12 months.

    Aditya Birla Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.43109.817.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.43109.817.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.027.694.96
    Depreciation0.210.190.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.02-0.29-0.14
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.905.182.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.3297.040.04
    Other Income0.391.590.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.7198.630.20
    Interest0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.6998.610.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.6998.610.18
    Tax0.1721.72-1.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.5276.891.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.5276.891.71
    Equity Share Capital2,594.702,417.992,416.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.320.01
    Diluted EPS--0.320.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.320.01
    Diluted EPS--0.320.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

