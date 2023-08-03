AB Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore, up 20.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore in June 2023 up 20.59% from Rs. 7.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 69.59% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 up 130% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

AB Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

AB Capital shares closed at 189.95 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.15% returns over the last 6 months and 76.78% over the last 12 months.