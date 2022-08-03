AB Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.82 crore, down 81.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.82 crore in June 2022 down 81.26% from Rs. 41.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2022 down 93.54% from Rs. 26.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 98.87% from Rs. 35.44 crore in June 2021.

AB Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2021.

AB Capital shares closed at 107.45 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.83% returns over the last 6 months and -9.21% over the last 12 months.