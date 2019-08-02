AB Capital Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore, down 65.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore in June 2019 down 65.54% from Rs. 14.51 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.43 crore in June 2019 down 166.07% from Rs. 17.45 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.06 crore in June 2019 down 520.36% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2018.

AB Capital shares closed at 82.40 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.36% returns over the last 6 months and -44.02% over the last 12 months.