AB Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.95 crore, down 97.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.95 crore in December 2022 down 97.2% from Rs. 284.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 100.35% from Rs. 239.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 99.62% from Rs. 277.39 crore in December 2021.

Aditya Birla Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.95 92.98 284.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.95 92.98 284.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.70 6.51 4.90
Depreciation 0.20 0.22 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.21 0.04 0.07
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.08 2.15 2.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.82 84.06 276.53
Other Income 1.68 0.53 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.86 84.59 277.17
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.84 84.57 277.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.84 84.57 277.14
Tax 1.69 21.03 37.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.85 63.54 239.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.85 63.54 239.86
Equity Share Capital 2,416.97 2,416.71 2,416.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.26 0.99
Diluted EPS -- 0.26 0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.26 0.99
Diluted EPS -- 0.26 0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited