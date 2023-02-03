AB Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.95 crore, down 97.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.95 crore in December 2022 down 97.2% from Rs. 284.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 100.35% from Rs. 239.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 99.62% from Rs. 277.39 crore in December 2021.

AB Capital shares closed at 138.50 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.90% returns over the last 6 months and 9.70% over the last 12 months.