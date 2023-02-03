English
    AB Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.95 crore, down 97.2% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.95 crore in December 2022 down 97.2% from Rs. 284.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 100.35% from Rs. 239.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 99.62% from Rs. 277.39 crore in December 2021.

    Aditya Birla Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.9592.98284.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.9592.98284.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.706.514.90
    Depreciation0.200.220.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.210.040.07
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.082.152.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.8284.06276.53
    Other Income1.680.530.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.8684.59277.17
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.8484.57277.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.8484.57277.14
    Tax1.6921.0337.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.8563.54239.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.8563.54239.86
    Equity Share Capital2,416.972,416.712,416.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.260.99
    Diluted EPS--0.260.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.260.99
    Diluted EPS--0.260.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
