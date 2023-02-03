AB Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.95 crore, down 97.2% Y-o-Y
February 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.95 crore in December 2022 down 97.2% from Rs. 284.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 100.35% from Rs. 239.86 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 99.62% from Rs. 277.39 crore in December 2021.
AB Capital shares closed at 138.50 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.90% returns over the last 6 months and 9.70% over the last 12 months.
|Aditya Birla Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.95
|92.98
|284.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.95
|92.98
|284.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.70
|6.51
|4.90
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.22
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.21
|0.04
|0.07
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.08
|2.15
|2.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|84.06
|276.53
|Other Income
|1.68
|0.53
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|84.59
|277.17
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.84
|84.57
|277.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.84
|84.57
|277.14
|Tax
|1.69
|21.03
|37.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.85
|63.54
|239.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.85
|63.54
|239.86
|Equity Share Capital
|2,416.97
|2,416.71
|2,416.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.26
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.26
|0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.26
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.26
|0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited