AB Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 284.00 crore, up 5054.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.00 crore in December 2021 up 5054.26% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 239.86 crore in December 2021 up 8428.47% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 277.39 crore in December 2021 up 10260.81% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2020.

AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

AB Capital shares closed at 124.70 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.37% returns over the last 6 months and 39.41% over the last 12 months.