AB Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore, down 19.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore in December 2020 down 19.44% from Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2020 up 87.17% from Rs. 22.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2020 up 65.79% from Rs. 7.98 crore in December 2019.

AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2019.

AB Capital shares closed at 90.40 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.53% returns over the last 6 months and -4.84% over the last 12 months.