MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

AB Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore, down 19.44% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 05:36 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.51 crore in December 2020 down 19.44% from Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2020 up 87.17% from Rs. 22.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2020 up 65.79% from Rs. 7.98 crore in December 2019.

AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2019.

Close

AB Capital shares closed at 90.40 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.53% returns over the last 6 months and -4.84% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Capital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations5.5117.496.84
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.5117.496.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.625.305.11
Depreciation0.310.270.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-0.150.140.06
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.911.519.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.1810.27-8.52
Other Income0.140.170.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.0410.44-8.32
Interest0.030.0314.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.0710.41-22.45
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.0710.41-22.45
Tax-0.19-3.82--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.8814.23-22.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.8814.23-22.45
Equity Share Capital2,415.002,414.132,313.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.010.06-0.10
Diluted EPS0.010.06-0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.010.06-0.10
Diluted EPS0.010.06-0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #AB Capital #Aditya Birla Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 05:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.