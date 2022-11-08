 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AB Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,825.01 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,825.01 crore in September 2022 up 22.02% from Rs. 5,593.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 488.25 crore in September 2022 up 29.54% from Rs. 376.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,687.77 crore in September 2022 up 26.5% from Rs. 1,334.21 crore in September 2021.

AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.56 in September 2021.

AB Capital shares closed at 124.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.90% returns over the last 6 months and 15.81% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,825.01 5,590.28 5,593.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,825.01 5,590.28 5,593.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 281.14 247.07 214.63
Depreciation 34.66 32.27 30.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 213.98 163.48 159.49
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,650.21 3,677.33 3,895.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,645.02 1,470.13 1,292.87
Other Income 8.09 8.76 10.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,653.11 1,478.89 1,303.82
Interest 1,059.81 916.98 863.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 593.30 561.91 440.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 593.30 561.91 440.00
Tax 211.03 189.86 172.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 382.27 372.05 267.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 382.27 372.05 267.80
Minority Interest 8.88 5.65 19.85
Share Of P/L Of Associates 97.10 51.77 89.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 488.25 429.47 376.90
Equity Share Capital 2,416.71 2,416.51 2,415.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.02 1.78 1.56
Diluted EPS 2.02 1.78 1.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.02 1.78 1.56
Diluted EPS 2.02 1.78 1.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:05 pm
