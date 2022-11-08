English
    AB Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,825.01 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,825.01 crore in September 2022 up 22.02% from Rs. 5,593.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 488.25 crore in September 2022 up 29.54% from Rs. 376.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,687.77 crore in September 2022 up 26.5% from Rs. 1,334.21 crore in September 2021.

    AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.56 in September 2021.

    AB Capital shares closed at 124.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.90% returns over the last 6 months and 15.81% over the last 12 months.

    Aditya Birla Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,825.015,590.285,593.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,825.015,590.285,593.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost281.14247.07214.63
    Depreciation34.6632.2730.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies213.98163.48159.49
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,650.213,677.333,895.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,645.021,470.131,292.87
    Other Income8.098.7610.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,653.111,478.891,303.82
    Interest1,059.81916.98863.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax593.30561.91440.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax593.30561.91440.00
    Tax211.03189.86172.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities382.27372.05267.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period382.27372.05267.80
    Minority Interest8.885.6519.85
    Share Of P/L Of Associates97.1051.7789.25
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates488.25429.47376.90
    Equity Share Capital2,416.712,416.512,415.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.021.781.56
    Diluted EPS2.021.781.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.021.781.56
    Diluted EPS2.021.781.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
