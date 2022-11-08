AB Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,825.01 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,825.01 crore in September 2022 up 22.02% from Rs. 5,593.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 488.25 crore in September 2022 up 29.54% from Rs. 376.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,687.77 crore in September 2022 up 26.5% from Rs. 1,334.21 crore in September 2021.

AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.56 in September 2021.

AB Capital shares closed at 124.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.90% returns over the last 6 months and 15.81% over the last 12 months.