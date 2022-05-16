 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AB Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,616.85 crore, up 18.44% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,616.85 crore in March 2022 up 18.44% from Rs. 5,586.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 450.27 crore in March 2022 up 20.02% from Rs. 375.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,427.54 crore in March 2022 up 6.97% from Rs. 1,334.50 crore in March 2021.

AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2021.

AB Capital shares closed at 100.05 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.76% returns over the last 6 months and -17.59% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,616.85 5,705.53 5,586.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,616.85 5,705.53 5,586.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 229.78 222.24 197.32
Depreciation 33.08 30.42 28.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 159.73 187.28 159.36
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,803.10 3,737.65 3,900.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,391.16 1,527.94 1,300.79
Other Income 3.30 9.00 5.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,394.46 1,536.94 1,305.92
Interest 865.78 877.82 885.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 528.68 659.12 420.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 528.68 659.12 420.36
Tax 146.73 180.44 116.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 381.95 478.68 303.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 381.95 478.68 303.60
Minority Interest -11.16 5.50 -8.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates 79.48 92.56 80.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 450.27 576.74 375.15
Equity Share Capital 2,416.31 2,416.20 2,415.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 2.39 1.55
Diluted EPS 1.86 2.38 1.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 2.39 1.55
Diluted EPS 1.86 2.38 1.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 16, 2022
