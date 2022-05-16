AB Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,616.85 crore, up 18.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,616.85 crore in March 2022 up 18.44% from Rs. 5,586.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 450.27 crore in March 2022 up 20.02% from Rs. 375.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,427.54 crore in March 2022 up 6.97% from Rs. 1,334.50 crore in March 2021.

AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2021.

AB Capital shares closed at 100.05 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.76% returns over the last 6 months and -17.59% over the last 12 months.