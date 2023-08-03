AB Capital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7,044.97 crore, up 26.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,044.97 crore in June 2023 up 26.02% from Rs. 5,590.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 648.76 crore in June 2023 up 51.06% from Rs. 429.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,561.72 crore in June 2023 up 69.52% from Rs. 1,511.16 crore in June 2022.

AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2022.

AB Capital shares closed at 189.95 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.15% returns over the last 6 months and 76.78% over the last 12 months.