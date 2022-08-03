 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AB Capital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,590.28 crore, up 30.04% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,590.28 crore in June 2022 up 30.04% from Rs. 4,298.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 429.47 crore in June 2022 up 42.19% from Rs. 302.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,511.16 crore in June 2022 up 25.66% from Rs. 1,202.54 crore in June 2021.

AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2021.

AB Capital shares closed at 107.45 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.83% returns over the last 6 months and -9.21% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,590.28 6,616.85 4,298.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,590.28 6,616.85 4,298.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 247.07 229.78 200.93
Depreciation 32.27 33.08 28.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 163.48 159.73 223.74
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,677.33 4,803.10 2,674.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,470.13 1,391.16 1,171.56
Other Income 8.76 3.30 2.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,478.89 1,394.46 1,174.51
Interest 916.98 865.78 856.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 561.91 528.68 318.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 561.91 528.68 318.01
Tax 189.86 146.73 127.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 372.05 381.95 190.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 372.05 381.95 190.73
Minority Interest 5.65 -11.16 31.69
Share Of P/L Of Associates 51.77 79.48 79.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 429.47 450.27 302.03
Equity Share Capital 2,416.51 2,416.31 2,415.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 1.86 1.25
Diluted EPS 1.78 1.86 1.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 1.86 1.25
Diluted EPS 1.78 1.86 1.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
