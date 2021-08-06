AB Capital Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,298.99 crore, up 6.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,298.99 crore in June 2021 up 6.55% from Rs. 4,034.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 302.03 crore in June 2021 up 52.25% from Rs. 198.38 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,202.54 crore in June 2021 down 9.3% from Rs. 1,325.91 crore in June 2020.

AB Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2020.

AB Capital shares closed at 113.60 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.01% returns over the last 6 months and 94.69% over the last 12 months.