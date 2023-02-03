AB Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,894.02 crore, up 20.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,894.02 crore in December 2022 up 20.83% from Rs. 5,705.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,269.40 crore in December 2022 up 466.88% from Rs. 576.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,744.39 crore in December 2022 up 202.7% from Rs. 1,567.36 crore in December 2021.