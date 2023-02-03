 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AB Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,894.02 crore, up 20.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,894.02 crore in December 2022 up 20.83% from Rs. 5,705.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,269.40 crore in December 2022 up 466.88% from Rs. 576.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,744.39 crore in December 2022 up 202.7% from Rs. 1,567.36 crore in December 2021.

Aditya Birla Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,894.02 6,825.01 5,705.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,894.02 6,825.01 5,705.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 308.39 281.14 222.24
Depreciation 37.69 34.66 30.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 318.05 213.98 187.28
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,291.49 4,650.21 3,737.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,938.40 1,645.02 1,527.94
Other Income 2,768.30 8.09 9.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,706.70 1,653.11 1,536.94
Interest 1,267.61 1,059.81 877.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,439.09 593.30 659.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,439.09 593.30 659.12
Tax 213.90 211.03 180.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,225.19 382.27 478.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,225.19 382.27 478.68
Minority Interest -15.70 8.88 5.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates 59.91 97.10 92.56
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3,269.40 488.25 576.74
Equity Share Capital 2,416.97 2,416.71 2,416.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.53 2.02 2.39
Diluted EPS 13.49 2.02 2.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.53 2.02 2.39
Diluted EPS 13.49 2.02 2.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
