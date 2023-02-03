English
    Live: Exclusive: FM's post-Budget interview
    AB Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,894.02 crore, up 20.83% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,894.02 crore in December 2022 up 20.83% from Rs. 5,705.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,269.40 crore in December 2022 up 466.88% from Rs. 576.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,744.39 crore in December 2022 up 202.7% from Rs. 1,567.36 crore in December 2021.

    Aditya Birla Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,894.026,825.015,705.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,894.026,825.015,705.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost308.39281.14222.24
    Depreciation37.6934.6630.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies318.05213.98187.28
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,291.494,650.213,737.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,938.401,645.021,527.94
    Other Income2,768.308.099.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,706.701,653.111,536.94
    Interest1,267.611,059.81877.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,439.09593.30659.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,439.09593.30659.12
    Tax213.90211.03180.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,225.19382.27478.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,225.19382.27478.68
    Minority Interest-15.708.885.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates59.9197.1092.56
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,269.40488.25576.74
    Equity Share Capital2,416.972,416.712,416.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.532.022.39
    Diluted EPS13.492.022.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.532.022.39
    Diluted EPS13.492.022.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited