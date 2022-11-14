 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aayush Food Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.96 crore, up 11148.85% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aayush Food and Herbs are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.96 crore in September 2022 up 11148.85% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 49% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

Aayush Food shares closed at 20.50 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.69% returns over the last 6 months and -21.90% over the last 12 months.

Aayush Food and Herbs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.96 5.06 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.96 5.06 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.81 4.55 0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.09 0.12
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.30 0.20 0.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 0.20 -0.43
Other Income 0.04 0.17 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 0.37 -0.25
Interest 0.00 0.06 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.23 0.32 -0.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.23 0.32 -0.28
Tax -0.08 0.08 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 0.23 -0.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 0.23 -0.28
Equity Share Capital 3.25 3.25 3.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 0.72 -0.87
Diluted EPS -0.44 0.72 -0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 0.72 -0.87
Diluted EPS -0.44 0.72 -0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm