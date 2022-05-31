 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aayush Food Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.04 crore, down 89.58% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aayush Food and Herbs are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.04 crore in March 2022 down 89.58% from Rs. 58.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 down 1906.24% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 195.59% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

Aayush Food shares closed at 22.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.14% returns over the last 6 months and -36.05% over the last 12 months.

Aayush Food and Herbs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.04 0.16 58.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.04 0.16 58.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 12.59 29.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.28 -12.54 21.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.10 0.18
Depreciation 0.04 0.01 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.35 0.12 6.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.72 -0.12 0.60
Other Income 0.04 0.42 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.69 0.30 0.60
Interest 0.33 0.14 0.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.02 0.16 0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.02 0.16 0.09
Tax 0.02 0.04 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.04 0.12 0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.04 0.12 0.06
Equity Share Capital 3.25 3.25 3.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.21 0.37 0.18
Diluted EPS -3.21 0.37 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.21 0.37 0.18
Diluted EPS -3.21 0.37 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 02:02 pm
