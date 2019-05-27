Aayush Food Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 46.80 crore, down 26.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aayush Food and Herbs are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.80 crore in March 2019 down 26.22% from Rs. 63.44 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 1090.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019 down 50% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2018.
Aayush Food shares closed at 30.00 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.26% returns over the last 6 months and -37.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aayush Food and Herbs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.80
|12.77
|63.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.80
|12.77
|63.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|46.10
|13.78
|64.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.26
|-2.73
|-4.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.23
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.79
|1.12
|2.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.16
|0.35
|-0.04
|Other Income
|1.37
|0.00
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.36
|0.52
|Interest
|0.15
|0.16
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.20
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|0.20
|0.24
|Tax
|0.15
|0.05
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|0.15
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|0.15
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.46
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.46
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.46
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|0.46
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited