Aayush Food Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 46.80 crore, down 26.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.80 crore in March 2019 down 26.22% from Rs. 63.44 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 1090.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019 down 50% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2018.

Aayush Food shares closed at 30.00 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.26% returns over the last 6 months and -37.11% over the last 12 months.