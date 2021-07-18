Aayush Food Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, down 71.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in June 2021 down 71.76% from Rs. 39.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2021 down 702.78% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021 down 255.1% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.

Aayush Food shares closed at 29.40 on July 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.37% returns over the last 6 months and -43.62% over the last 12 months.