Aayush Food Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, down 71.76% Y-o-Y
July 18, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aayush Food and Herbs are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in June 2021 down 71.76% from Rs. 39.81 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2021 down 702.78% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2021 down 255.1% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.
Aayush Food shares closed at 29.40 on July 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.37% returns over the last 6 months and -43.62% over the last 12 months.
|Aayush Food and Herbs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.24
|58.01
|39.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.24
|58.01
|39.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.54
|29.68
|23.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.02
|21.32
|11.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.18
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.08
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.29
|6.16
|4.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.78
|0.60
|0.47
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.78
|0.60
|0.47
|Interest
|0.17
|0.51
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.96
|0.09
|0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.96
|0.09
|0.21
|Tax
|--
|0.04
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.96
|0.06
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.96
|0.06
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.94
|0.18
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.94
|0.18
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.94
|0.18
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.94
|0.18
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited