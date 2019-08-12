Aayush Food Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.51 crore, up 30.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.51 crore in June 2019 up 30.67% from Rs. 27.94 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019 down 47.58% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2019 down 17.24% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2018.

Aayush Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2018.

Aayush Food shares closed at 20.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -36.10% returns over the last 6 months and -48.45% over the last 12 months.