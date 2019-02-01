Aayush Food Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.77 crore, down 51.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.77 crore in December 2018 down 51.26% from Rs. 26.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 down 1.66% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018 up 65.22% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

Aayush Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2017.

Aayush Food shares closed at 34.75 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.47% returns over the last 6 months and -49.27% over the last 12 months.