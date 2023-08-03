Aavas Financiers Q1 net profit jumps 23% to Rs 109.82 cr

The Jaipur-based housing finance company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 89 crore in Q1 FY23

Aavas Financiers Ltd on August 3 reported a 23.40 percent jump in net profit at Rs 109.82 crore for the quarter ended June 2023.

The Jaipur-based housing finance company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 89 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal 2022-23.

Sequentially, the profit fell 13.35 percent from Rs 126.75 crore in Q4 FY23.

Interest income came in at Rs 412.97 crore, up 31.13 percent compared to Rs 314.91 crore in Q1 FY23.

Profit before tax rose to Rs 140.83 crore from Rs 114.43 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At 2.25 pm, shares of Aavas Financiers were trading 0.98 percent up at RS 1,574.90 on the BSE.