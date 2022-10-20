 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAVAS Financier Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 394.75 crore, up 21.51% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AAVAS Financiers are:

Net Sales at Rs 394.75 crore in September 2022 up 21.51% from Rs. 324.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.82 crore in September 2022 up 15.95% from Rs. 92.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.73 crore in September 2022 up 19.01% from Rs. 240.08 crore in September 2021.

AAVAS Financier EPS has increased to Rs. 13.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.71 in September 2021.

AAVAS Financier shares closed at 2,033.70 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and -24.85% over the last 12 months.

AAVAS Financiers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 394.75 352.79 324.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 394.75 352.79 324.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 77.22 67.56 57.67
Depreciation 6.92 6.23 5.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1.61 0.92 4.75
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.52 28.83 22.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 278.48 249.25 233.72
Other Income 0.33 0.09 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 278.81 249.35 234.32
Interest 141.02 134.68 115.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 137.80 114.67 118.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 137.80 114.67 118.33
Tax 30.97 25.45 26.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.82 89.22 92.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.82 89.22 92.12
Equity Share Capital 79.03 78.96 78.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.52 11.30 11.71
Diluted EPS 13.49 11.26 11.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.52 11.30 11.71
Diluted EPS 13.49 11.26 11.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:00 pm
